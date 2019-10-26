Strawberry French Toast from Cranberry Manor Bed and Breakfast

Resting Time: 2 Minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Dipping Egg Mixture:

2 Eggs

1 1/2 Cup of Heavy Cream (you can use milk if you want)

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Dash of Salt (Optional)

Stuffed French Toast Filling:

8 Ounces of Cream Cheese (softened room temp or microwave 15 seconds)

1/8 tsp of Pure Vanilla Extract

Dash or 2 of Salt (Optional)

2 Tablespoons of Confectioner Sugar

Strawberry Jam (Smucker works best)

2 Cups of Fresh Sliced Strawberries

2 Tablespoons of Confectioner Sugar

8 Slices of Texas Toast Bread (other bread sliced thick if you want)

Topping: Fresh Strawberries and Whipped Cream and sprinkle confectioner sugar

Directions:

Preheat a griddle to 300 degrees. You can use a frying pan if you don’t have a griddle.

Egg Mixture: In a large mixing bowl whisk together 2 eggs, 1 cup of heavy cream, 1/8 tsp of vanilla extract and a dash of salt. Set aside.

Cream Cheese Filling: Next, mix together 8 ounces of softened cream cheese, 1/8 tsp Vanilla Extract, 2 Tablespoons of Strawberry Jam, and 1 Tablespoons of Confectioners Sugar. Set Aside.

Assembly: Lay out all 8 slices of thick texas toast bread on cutting board. Cover 4 of the slices of bread with the cream cheese filling and top the filling with a layer of sliced strawberries. Cover the other 4 slices with Strawberry Jam and place those on top of the cream cheese with strawberry slices to create a sandwich.

Melt butter on your griddle or pan being careful not to let it burn. Quickly dip the sandwiches in the egg mixture to coat completely on both sides and place on your buttered griddle or pan. Let it cook on both sides being careful when turning so the strawberries do not fall out cooking till golden brown.

When golden brown on both sides move to a cutting board to cool for about 2 minutes. If you cut it too soon the insides will squish out everywhere so we are letting it set first.

To serve slice the French toasts vertically point to point and place on carefully put onto plates as shown in our recipe photo.

Top with fresh sliced strawberries, sprinkled with confectioner sugar and whipped topping optional. This is so sweet already it doesn’t need any syrup.

Enjoy!