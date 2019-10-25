Rocky’s Lounge Set to Re-open

Rocky's Lounge on Jefferson Avenue and Spruce Street

SCRANTON, Pa. — A well-known bar is set to re-open in downtown Scranton!

Rocky’s Lounge was shut down in February of this year after a judge declared it a nuisance bar.

The bar prominently located at the corner of Jefferson and Spruce Streets in the Electric City was the sight of several shootings in October of 2018 and again last December.

Owner Rocco Fiore then agreed to close the bar for six months.

Rocky’s Lounge will open its doors again this Tuesday, October 29th in Scranton.

