GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A long-time member of the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Department is retiring.

Members of the department gathered today at Merli Sarnoski Park for Alex’s last day on the job.

Alex is one of the sheriff department’s horses. He’s spent 14 of his 22 years serving Lackawanna County and attending community events.