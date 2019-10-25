Fire Damages Restaurant in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. -- Flames damaged a restaurant in Wayne County.

Crews from several counties were called to the Liberty Restaurant and Buffet on Route 191, or Lake Ariel Highway, just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

The place was closed at the time, but there were people in apartments.

Fire officials believe everyone got out okay.

"[It's] a beautiful place. I just feel bad for everybody, the families, for what's going on," said Henry Sobolak of Dalton.

A state police fire marshal is looking for a cause of that fire in Wayne County.

