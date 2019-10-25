× Community Support for Family of Scranton Fire Victim

SCRANTON, Pa. — A community is still reeling from the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy from Scranton, but that community is also rallying to support the boy’s family.

Investigators were back at the home on Wayne Avenue in Scranton on Friday trying to figure out what caused the deadly fire.

In the meantime, friends of Brandin Churmblo’s family are doing everything they can to help. Brandin’s mother lived in the home with the young boy and she lost everything in the fire.

A small memorial now sits in front of the caution tape that blocks access to the home of 13-year-old Brandin Churmblo on Wayne Avenue in Scranton.

A fast-spreading fire destroyed the home in the early hours of Thursday morning. Brandin wasn’t able to get out and died in the flames. His body was discovered in the kitchen of the home about six hours after the fire broke out.

Newswatch 16 found investigators back at the scene on Friday. They still have to run tests and interview witnesses. No official cause has been released yet.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Brandin lived in the home with his mother Brandi. Besides losing her son, Brandi has also lost her home and everything inside.

Brandi works in the customer service department at Arley Wholesale in Scranton. Her coworkers are now stepping up to help get her back on her feet, starting a GoFundMe which at last check has raised over $25,000 in just over 24 hours.

Scott Levy is the president of Arley Wholesale and he organized this fundraiser. He writes in the GoFundMe description that, “this is every parent’s worst nightmare. Not only do you lose your home and all of your belongings, you also lose your first-born child. Everyone who ever came in contact with Brandin would tell you what a polite, kind, and exceptional young man he was.”

There are at least three other GoFundMe pages right now but the one started by the employees at Arley’s is the only official one confirmed by Brandin’s family.

A vigil is scheduled to take place Friday night outside the home at 7 p.m.

41.408969 -75.662412