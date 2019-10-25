Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Pennsylvania Girl

Posted 2:32 pm, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, October 25, 2019

State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for a 2-year-old girl who they believe was abducted by her father.

Dawyson Marie Wright, of Vernon Township, Crawford County, was reportedly taken by her father, Travis Allen Wright, 27, State Police say.

Dawyson is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue Levis shirt and pink pajama pants. Her father is a white male who was driving a 1988 Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck, which is red in color with a black hood. The vehicle has PA registration ZKV0618.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.

