Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An early morning fire gutted a vacant building in Scranton.

Crews were called to the place on Sanderson Avenue in the city's Greenridge section at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire officials tell us the place was supposed to be vacant.

There was no power to the place.

Firefighters say the inside is completely destroyed by flames.

A fire marshal is investigating.