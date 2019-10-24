× Body of Teen Recovered from Burned-out Home in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Emergency crews have found the body of a boy missing after a fire in his home early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. in the double-block home on Wayne Avenue in Scranton.

A man and woman who live on one side of the home say they noticed smoke coming from their neighbors’ side.

A neighbor said he heard a woman’s cries for help, and he broke a window trying to get inside to save her 13-year-old son.

The victim has not been identified.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

41.408969 -75.662412