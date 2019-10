Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The State Golf Championships had numerous local players making a run for medals at Heritage Hills in York. Chloe Sipe of Elk Lake finished tied for 9th in AA girls.

Bobby Lugiano Lake-Lehman Senior was tied for 7th in Boys 'AA' and Logan Paczewski the Sophomore from Dallas was tied for 8th in 'AAA' after a 2nd round one under par 70.