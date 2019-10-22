Interstate 84 Closed Due to Deteriorating Bridge in Pike County

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A developing story on the interstate Tuesday night.
PennDOT says a deteriorating bridge is forcing it to close Interstate 84 East in Pike County.
According to PennDOT a hole was discovered tonight in a bridge along 84 East in Palmyra Township.
Right now the Eastbound lanes are closed between the Lake Wallenpaupack/Greentown exit and the Tafton/Promised Land State Park exit.
PennDOT says they are not expected to reopen until sometime Wednesday.
Detours are in place.
Crews as well as a Pike County Bridge Team are on scene right now assessing the size of the hole.
Again Interstate 84 East in Pike County is expected to remain closed until sometime Wednesday.
41.360301 -75.214407