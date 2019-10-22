Interstate 84 Closed Due to Deteriorating Bridge in Pike County

Posted 11:32 pm, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03AM, October 23, 2019

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A developing story on the interstate Tuesday night.

PennDOT says a deteriorating bridge is forcing it to close Interstate 84 East in Pike County.

According to PennDOT a hole was discovered tonight in a bridge along 84 East in Palmyra Township.

Right now the Eastbound lanes are closed between the Lake Wallenpaupack/Greentown exit and the Tafton/Promised Land State Park exit.

PennDOT says they are not expected to reopen until sometime Wednesday.

Detours are in place.

Crews as well as a Pike County Bridge Team are on scene right now assessing the size of the hole.

Again Interstate 84 East in Pike County is expected to remain closed until sometime Wednesday.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.