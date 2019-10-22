Interstate 84 Closed Due to Deteriorating Bridge in Pike County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A developing story on the interstate Tuesday night.

PennDOT says a deteriorating bridge is forcing it to close Interstate 84 East in Pike County.

INTERSTATE 84 EAST IS CLOSED BETWEEN EXIT 20 & 26 DUE TO THE DETERIORATION OF A BRIDGE. CREWS ARE ON SCENE. https://t.co/ZmXVHPh1Ql — James May (@JamesEMay4) October 23, 2019

According to PennDOT a hole was discovered tonight in a bridge along 84 East in Palmyra Township.

Right now the Eastbound lanes are closed between the Lake Wallenpaupack/Greentown exit and the Tafton/Promised Land State Park exit.

PennDOT says they are not expected to reopen until sometime Wednesday.

Interstate 84 East will remain CLOSED until tomorrow due to a hole in a bridge. Detour is SR 507 to SR 390 to I-84. Crews are on scene. — James May (@JamesEMay4) October 23, 2019

Detours are in place.

Crews as well as a Pike County Bridge Team are on scene right now assessing the size of the hole.

Again Interstate 84 East in Pike County is expected to remain closed until sometime Wednesday.