Joe Biden Plans Two Events Here This Week

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in our area on Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential candidate is expected to be at two events – first, a private fundraiser at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter Tuesday evening. He will also attend a public rally on Wednesday in Scranton.

The place for that event has yet to be announced, but organizers say doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets for that event are available here.