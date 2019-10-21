Deer Thrashes Around Inside Business

Posted 10:59 pm, October 21, 2019, by

*WARNING* SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING*

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A bloody mess after a buck smashed its way through a business in the Poconos.

We want to warn you this video may be upsetting to some viewers.

Gerald Guevarra captured the young buck thrashing around the inside of "Famous Ink" in East Stroudsburg.

Guevarra is an artist at the soon to be opened tattoo shop at the Strawberry Fields Plaza.

He told Newswatch 16 that he was with a customer when he heard a loud crash.

"It was taking its head and literally smashing it again the wall. Smashing it against the mirror. Every direction it was running into. It was a buck so it was taking its horns and just smashing it into whatever it can. There's blood everywhere. It looks like a murder scene in there right now," said Gerald Guevarra, business owner.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.