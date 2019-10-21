× Deer Thrashes Around Inside Business

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A bloody mess after a buck smashed its way through a business in the Poconos.

Gerald Guevarra captured the young buck thrashing around the inside of "Famous Ink" in East Stroudsburg.

Guevarra is an artist at the soon to be opened tattoo shop at the Strawberry Fields Plaza.

He told Newswatch 16 that he was with a customer when he heard a loud crash.

"It was taking its head and literally smashing it again the wall. Smashing it against the mirror. Every direction it was running into. It was a buck so it was taking its horns and just smashing it into whatever it can. There's blood everywhere. It looks like a murder scene in there right now," said Gerald Guevarra, business owner.