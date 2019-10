Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People took part in a 5K through Wilkes-Barre Sunday morning.

The race, starting at Riverside Café, was all to benefit A Moment of Magic Foundation. It was started in Wilkes-Barre and provides opportunities for college kids to dress up as beloved characters and volunteer at children's hospitals.

A couple of princesses from A Moment of Magic were on hand for the fundraiser.