Get Pinked in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County's cosmetology program hosted its annual Get Pinked fundraiser on Saturday.

All salon services including haircuts, facials, manicures, and, of course, pink extensions were only $5.

All the money raised will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer awareness.

"We hope that the community gets that they can donate, and it's good to do for others as you would do for yourself. And that it's OK to treat yourself to a little something special," said Destiney McKeiver of Scranton.

Students in the cosmetology program have been hosting the fundraiser for more than 15 years.