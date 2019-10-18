White Out Campout

Posted 5:14 pm, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, October 18, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Before every Penn State home football game, hundreds of students can be found camping outside beaver stadium`s Gate A otherwise known as Nittnayville but this week`s camp out is different than the rest.

"What makes this week special compared to others is the amount of people we get out here we get double the amount of people here for our week long compared to a normal week, its sort of really special because it leads to one of the best atmosphere`s in college football," said Cameron Panase, Nittanyville President.

"This is the greatest student section in the world and what your about to see on Saturday is the greatest atmosphere in the world, there is nothing like a penn state whiteout," said Kyle Cannillo, sophomore.

All 429 students camping out this week will receive front row seats for the annual whiteout game.

"For the whiteout game, you got to get those front row seats I mean there is nothing better, nothing better than the whiteout at penn state but front row seats make it even better," said Matthew Russell, junior.

Festivities included a visit from the Penn State football team, the blue band, and the Nittany Lion.

"It just shows how great of a school we go to and how much of a community penn state is and I mean it shows why I came here, I love it here said Katherine Weller, freshman.

After the football team and blue band left Gate A at beaver stadium, the fun didn`t just stop, it was time for the much-anticipated trashcan football tournament.

Each year during whiteout week students go head to head to be crowned the trashcan football champion.

One student was hoping to replicate the performance of Penn State`s quarterback.

