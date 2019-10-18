× New York 9/11 Victim Identified 18 Years After Attack

NEW YORK — Another victim of the September 11th attacks in New York has been identified, according to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The man’s identity is being withheld at the request of his family. He is the 1,645th person identified in ongoing efforts to identify all 2,753 people reported missing in the attack at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

According to the a news release from the medical examiner’s office, 1,108 people, or 40% of those who died, remain unidentified.

His identity was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001. This discovery is the third new identification of a 9/11 victim in 2019.

In 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were hijacked by terrorists and intentionally crashed into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center.

Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 85 years. Approximately 75-80% of the victims were men.

A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.