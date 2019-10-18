Kellogg Creates ‘All Together’ Cereal as Part of Anti-Bullying Campaign

Posted 10:35 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, October 18, 2019

Kellogg joins GLAAD for anti-bullying campaign with All Together cereal.

Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats in the same box?

The new concoction isn’t just a kid’s breakfast dream — it’s an anti-bullying campaign.

Kellogg’s is partnering with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to release a cereal called “All Together,” mixing cereals and their mascots to support anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.

“We all belong together,” the company said in a statement. “So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love.”

The cereals are packaged individually inside a purple box.

All Together is available for a limited time in honor of Spirit Day, an anti-bullying campaign that has millions of people wear purple to stand up against bullying.

Along with the cereal campaign, Kellogg’s also pledged to donate $50,000 to GLAAD in support of the group’s efforts.

1 Comment

  • lickerblisters

    Well, they got it right by making sure Froot Loops were included. But seriously folks, do you really think the rest of your pantry is going to feel comfortable while being forced to sit on the same shelf with these guys? Especially with the light out and the door closed?

    Reply Report comment
