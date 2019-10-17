× Penn College Hosts Second Annual PA Build My Future

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Over 900 high school students from across the state made their way to the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport for the second annual PA Build My Future. The event gives students an idea of what it’s like to work in the construction and design industry.

“We bring employers in to start giving these students really an opportunity to view all that’s needed in the workforce for the construction and design industries and for them to begin exploring their future opportunities,” Dean of Construction and Design Carol Lugg said.

Over 40 different construction industries are on tap at pa build my future day to talk to students from 28 different school districts about their work.

“It really is cool, like there is a lot of opportunities to go on and do stuff like this. It really, really opens up your perception on what to do after high school and its fantastic, it’s crazy that they can do all this,” Lucas Vandergrift of Wellsboro said.

Presentations included jobs such as plumbing, lighting, construction, and even tree climbing.

“I think it gives a great opportunity for students to learn about construction and the different type of majors and jobs that are out there,” Penn College student Christine Limbert said.

Levon Whitmyer is a faculty member in the construction department at Penn College. With a shortage of labor workers today, he says it’s vital to encourage the next generation to enter the industry. He says there are a lot of jobs available.

“I mean it’s critical for the industry, I mean we know nationally that there is a labor shortage and the benefit has a huge upside, you know if we can get even 25 percent of these students to enter the construction industry, then we’re at least making a difference,” Whitmyer said.

Organizers told Newswatch 16 that they hope to continue pa build my future day and potentially reach even more students next year.

