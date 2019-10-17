Chick-fil-A Opens in Wilkes-Barre Township

Posted 11:24 am, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, October 17, 2019

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Employees cheered and banged pots and pans as more than 60 people filed into the brand new Chick-fil-A in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Each of those people received a special card for a year of free Chick-fil-A meals -- good for 52 chicken sandwiches, waffle potato fries, and a drink.

"It was great to get inside and get the free chicken!" said Wayne Morgan of Dallas.

"It made me feel like a million bucks, like I just won the Publishers Clearinghouse," laughed Philip Loscombe of Plains Township.

To get those cards, people camped out all night in front of the restaurant, in tents and chairs, in the rain, wind, and cold.

"It was great, it was very cold, it was last-minute. We all decided to come out together and we had a good time," said Chris McNaney of Dallas.

"I got a text from a friend that was already here saying they're still taking people! It's not too late! I was so excited, I came, and I invited these guys," said Bryan Krauss of Shavertown.

The restaurant seats 177 people inside and 20 people outside, making it one of the biggest Chick-fil-A locations in the country.

"It's great. My kids love chick-fil-a and every chance we get they stop at one and now it's going to be nice to have one right here," said Tim Madeira of Dallas.

The Chick-fil-A is operated by a native of Schuylkill Haven and there are 115 workers there, part and full-time.

3 comments

