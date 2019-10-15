Man Caught Trying to Cut School Bus Fuel Line: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is accused of trying to cut the fuel line to a school bus in Schuylkill County.

Mahanoy Township police say an officer on routine patrol spotted Richard Davis under a bus belonging to the Mahanoy Area School District around 2 a.m. Monday. He was allegedly trying to cut its fuel line.

According to police, Davis told them he was cutting the line because he needed gas. However, the Mahanoy Area superintendent says the district's buses run on diesel fuel.

The superintendent went on to say that no buses were used Monday because it was an in-service day and there were no classes, but she says if school had been in session, the driver of the bus would have noticed the tank was empty.

Parents aren't as confident.

"If the bus turns on and it goes and it drives, something bad happens in the middle of the street. It could have had a little bit of gas still in the engine going, and then kids get on the bus and it stops, and someone smashes into him, so for me, it's kind of really scary," said parent Leigh Wagenhurst.

The Mahanoy Area School District says all buses were inspected as a precaution and not just the fuel lines, they were checked for any tampering or vandalism and no problems were found.

Davis faces a slew of charges including theft and vandalism.