Threats Close Danville High School

DANVILLE, Pa. — A threat forced the evacuation of a high school in Montour County on Monday afternoon.

Danville Area High School sent students home around 12:30 p.m.

The superintendent confirmed the decision was made due to a bomb threat that was received after noon on Monday.

School officials say the evacuation took no more than 30 minutes. Students were brought to the football field on campus where they had to wait for their bus or family members to take them home.

It is still unknown who made the threat or how they did it.

Danville Area School District sent out an emergency message to parents and guardians to notify them of the evacuation.

This threat just comes one week after several bomb threats were made at schools in Scranton.

Patty Rinaldi rushed to the school in Danville to pick up her son and told Newswatch 16 that the threats are becoming ridiculous.

“It just happened up in Scranton and my first though was, ‘what idiot would do something like that?’ But you don’t know. But I was concerned for the kids and wanted to make sure they were safe,” Rinaldi said.

Students were not allowed to drive their cars home because the threat is still under investigation. It is also unknown if this incident will affect normal school hours for Tuesday.

3 comments

