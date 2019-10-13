Priest Accused of Sexual Abuse While Pastor of Church in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A priest in the Diocese of Allentown has been accused of abusing a child years ago while serving at a church in Schuylkill County.

The alleged abuse happened in the late ’80s and early ’90s while Father Robert Potts was pastor at the former St. George Parish in Shenandoah.

The diocese says it immediately removed 82-year-old Potts from his position at a church in Bethlehem after the allegation was made pending the results of the investigation.

Anyone who knows of incidents of abuse is encouraged to report it to the State Child Line at 1-800-932-0313 or to local law enforcement. To speak directly to the Diocese of Allentown’s Victim Assistance Coordinator, call 1-800-791-9209.

