Pouring Iron in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. -- It was running rivers of molten iron in Luzerne County at the first-ever Iron Pour at the Pittston Amphitheater.

People could create their own custom tile molded by hot iron pouring into a cast.

The pour was put on by Keystone Iron Works, which puts on a similar event every year at the Iron Furnaces in Scranton.

"I think we're like one of those gypsy sideshows. You say, 'Oh, we're doing an iron pour,' and people sort of glaze over, and then they get down here and they're like, 'Oh my God! What's that?' And there's 2,800-degree metal pouring out of a furnace," said Nikki Moser, co-founder of Keystone Iron Works.

Custom tiles cost just $5 at the iron pour.