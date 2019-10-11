× Tax Fight Threatens to Derails Train Rides in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nothing says fall quite like the Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival.

The park downtown is lined with pumpkin faced scarecrows and corn stalks.

Beth Williams from Kutztown and her mother came for a mother-daughter trip.

“I love it. I love the community, and everyone comes to it. It seems like it’s a big hit everywhere,” said Beth Williams.

The Fall Foliage Festival takes place during the first three weekends of October.

The borough is packed with people, enjoying fall fun downtown and the seasonal sights.

“Love it! I love the mountains, the leaves changing color. Enjoyable,” said Karen Burg, Pennsburg.

While there is plenty of excitement surrounding the festival, there is also a bit of a dark cloud. This after the borough filed a lawsuit against the company that runs the train downtown.

According to court paperwork, Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway failed to pay the borough’s amusement tax from 2016 to 2018 and owes more than $90,000.

The 5 percent tax applies to entertainment businesses in Jim Thorpe.

Visitors hope this ride ends smoothly.

“It is a very enjoyable ride but they have to be responsible citizens as we all need to be and to be able to pay those taxes when they are due. I hope that they can work it out. Nobody wants to see the rides end, and hopefully, they will be able to bring this to a nice fruition for everyone,” said Lee Burg, Pennsburg.

The borough council president said right now, officials are in a holding pattern with the railway and hope to come to a resolution that keeps the train running in Jim Thorpe.