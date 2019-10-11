‘Gridiron Gridlock’ – Getting Ready for Traffic, Parking Problems in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- A highly anticipated high school football game is planned for Friday night in Luzerne County and that means getting ready for a crowd of thousands.

Kickoff for the game between Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area is set for 7 p.m. in West Pittston,

Accommodating the thousands of fans expected to attend is posing its own challenge. That large of a crowd means a lot of road closures and parking changes.

Police say they will begin closing roads at 3 p.m.

Baltimore Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, 3rd Street, Pacific Avenue, 4th Street, and Chase Street will all be closed.

Boston Avenue will be open, but only to shuttle buses and for handicap parking.

Parking will be available at Pride Mobility, the parish of St. Barbara, Wyoming Secondary Center, Wyoming Area baseball field, Driscoll's Home Center and Memorial Street.

Shuttle services will be available from Wyoming Secondary Center and Pride Mobility.

Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area are in different districts and different conferences, but the coaches from both teams chose to change their schedules mid-season to pit two of the top teams in northeastern and central Pennsylvania against each other. Both have an undefeated record so far this season and Southern Columbia is the current state champ

Gates open at the Jake Sobeski Stadium in West Pittston at 4 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

