East Stroudsburg University Graphic Design Students Paint Storefront Windows for Homecoming

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Storefronts in Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg are getting a splash of color.

East Stroudsburg University students are painting windows with warrior pride for homecoming weekend.

It takes half the semester, lots of planning, then comes the fun part.

"Our theme this year is 'ignite your spirit.' So, I wanted to incorporate this store, Dunkelberger’s. They have an archery range with the fireworks of igniting and ESU of course with the warrior," ESU senior Chelsea Bacon said.

Homecoming festivities don't start until next weekend, but the artwork is done ahead of time.

The theme here at Pocono Bike Company on Main Street in Stroudsburg is, of course, bikes.

"Well, right here we have homecoming in bike chains and then we have a warrior riding his bicycle with his foam finger and he's ready for the football game," ESU senior Sage Kane said.

ESU students tell Newswatch 16 this project could not be done without the support from business owners.

"It's nice to see our community work together to do something," manager of Gamers Edge Edward Fairchild said.

The Star Wars-themed display on his window was a perfect touch.

"I love that it's Star Wars themed. It just goes with the whole nerd thing we got going on," Fairchild said.

"It's really fun walking around and you spot one. Everyone's is so different, but it still comes together," Bacon said.

More than a dozen business windows will be painted.

You can find student artwork in both Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg.

