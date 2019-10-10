× Viral Video of Illegal Dumpers Prompts Community Cleanup

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Some people in Shamokin are tired of others throwing garbage all over the place, so they are going to do something about it.

Recently, a video showing people illegally dumping garbage near Shamokin went viral and it spawned the idea of a community-wide cleanup. Organizers are now looking for volunteers to make it happen.

The video shows two people illegally dumping garbage near Shamokin and arguing with the man behind the camera. The video has been posted all over social media and has more than 18,000 views on YouTube. One place where it got a lot of attention was the Shamokin Fifth Ward Facebook page.

Caution: Strong Language

“It’s not right that people have trashed the area and dumped garbage, but it’s a matter of somebody has to start taking care of it,” said cleanup organizer Cameron Murray.

Murray lives in Shamokin’s Fifth Ward and after seeing the viral video, she decided to organize a community cleanup for next weekend.

“We are going to pick up the litter and the stuff that’s been dumped out by the tracks and the river to try to clean it up and make it a clean, safe environment for our children.”

Some people who live in Shamokin’s Fifth ward Tell Newswatch 16 they’re looking forward to the cleanup.

“In all honesty, nobody ever cares about down there, so to see somebody taking an initiative to actually take care of it is great to see,” Tabitha Mensch said.

“Everybody’s just throwing whatever they want wherever they need it to be. They really need to take consideration to what it’s doing. They need to clean up. They need to be responsible,” said Renee Boyer.

Supplies and donations can be dropped off at Freaks and Geeks Barber Shop on North 8th Street in Shamokin. But Murray says the biggest need is volunteers for next Sunday’s cleanup.

“This is where I have picked to raise my son and to start my family and if this is where I am going to raise my family, I have to take care of it,” Murray said.

The cleanup will take place on Sunday, October 20, starting at 1 p.m. at the Shamokin Street playground.