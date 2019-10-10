Police Chase Ends Near Berwick, Wounded Suspect in Custody

Posted 1:27 pm, October 10, 2019

BERWICK, Pa. — A police chase in two counties ended with a crash and wounded suspect.

The incident started when police tried to serve a warrant in Berwick Thursday morning. Shots were exchanged and the wanted man was shot. He was able to get into a car and take off.

The chase involved Berwick police, state police, and county officials.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of East 16th Street and Dell Drive in Salem Township in Luzerne County when police forced the driver to crash.

The suspect and a Berwick police officer were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

