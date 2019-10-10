Korean War Veterans Receive Medals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON, Pa. -- A group of veterans stood proudly outside the American Legion on Thursday honoring two fellow vets.

Sgt. Richard Winter and Sgt. James Turner were presented with medals for their service in the Korean War. Sgt. Winter lives in Watsontown and served in Korea for about a year.

"I quit high school my senior year when I turned 18 to join the Marines. There's a lot of people who deserve medals. A lot of them didn't come home," Winter said.

One of the veterans who did not come home was Sgt. James Turner of Sunbury. Turner died in Korea in 1951.

"He was a paratrooper, he was a medic. He was quite the soldier. I've heard quite a few people tell me he was one hell of a soldier," Jill Waltman said.

Jill Waltman is Turner's daughter. She accepted his medal on his behalf.

"It's very special because he's being remembered and honored, which he should be," Waltman said.

Congressman Fred Keller presented Winter and Turner with the Korean Ambassador of Peace medals. The medal is an honor from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for veterans who served in the Korean War. The day was special for Keller, too. His father was also a Korean War veteran.

"When you look at what the men and women do that serve our nation in the armed forces, it's really an honor because, without the things they have done, it doesn't make anything else possible," Rep. Keller said.

Korean War veterans who are interested in receiving the medal should contact their congressman's office.