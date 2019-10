× Jewelry Store Robber at Large

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. — Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from a store in the Lehigh Valley.

State police say the crook walked into a Kay Jewelers near Allentown around 10 Thursday morning and pointed a gun at the clerk.

He then took off with some cash from the register and about 20 thousand dollars in jewelry.

The robber remains at large tonight.

40.583364 -75.504376