HAZLETON, Pa. — Crews are working to fix a water main break in Luzerne County.

A 10-inch main broke just after 11 Tuesday night along East Fourth Street and Perry Court in Hazleton.

Neighbors say water started pouring down the street, flowing down to Diamond Avenue.

The fire chief says two homes have minor flooding in the basement.

There’s no word on how many homes are affected after that water main break in Hazleton.