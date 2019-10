× Man Killed in Wayne County Cycle Crash

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Wayne County.

Lewis Horner, 71, from Honesdale, died around 4 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree along the Bethany Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, according to the coroner.

Horner was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.