Geisinger NICU Deaths Get National Attention

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- Geisinger officials said eight babies in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) contracted waterborne bacteria. Three died.

The news is quickly getting national attention. In the Poconos, people are stunned.

"That's absurd. It's a hospital where people are supposed to be healed, not killed. It's sad that something like this has gone that far where you know three children have died. It's horrible," said Scott Magee of Pocono Township.

What does not surprise people Newswatch 16 spoke with is that others across the country are talking about what happened.

"Whenever babies are involved and a hospital especially. I mean if it was on the outside something happened, I would say it's strange to go nationwide, but it's involved in a hospital, that's a pretty scary story," said Barry Brink of Mount Pocono.

"It should go national. Because it could happen at other hospitals, so it should be something that they should find out where it came from and try to get it fixed. It's a shame," said Martha Brodhead of Hawley.