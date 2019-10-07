School Closings And Delays

Groom Charged in Monroe County Sex Assault

Posted 3:38 pm, October 7, 2019, by

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A groom accused of sexually assaulting a member of the bridal party before the wedding was charged today in Monroe County

Daniel Carney was arraigned Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a bridesmaid in August at the Shawnee Inn.

According to court papers, the alleged victim was drunk and surveillance video shows Carney pulling her into a men’s locker room at the resort. The bride who is now Carney’s wife walked in during the assault at the resort in Monroe County.

 

