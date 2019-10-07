Groom Charged in Monroe County Sex Assault

Daniel Carney was arraigned this morning on sexual assault charges. Investigators say Carney assaulted a bridesmaid, just days before he and his wife’s wedding. Carney was released on $100,000 unsecured bail and is due back in court next month. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/u5vCcpQpze — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) October 7, 2019

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A groom accused of sexually assaulting a member of the bridal party before the wedding was charged today in Monroe County

Daniel Carney was arraigned Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a bridesmaid in August at the Shawnee Inn.

According to court papers, the alleged victim was drunk and surveillance video shows Carney pulling her into a men’s locker room at the resort. The bride who is now Carney’s wife walked in during the assault at the resort in Monroe County.