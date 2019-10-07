Former Owner of Gaming Shop in Dickson City Facing Sexual Assault Charges

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- The former owner of a gaming business in Lackawanna County is charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
Authorities say Sean Mancuso, 49, of Dunmore, had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl about 15 years ago.
The alleged victim, now 29, told police the relationship lasted for more than a year and that she met Mancuso at his business, Adventure Games on Main Street in Dickson City. It's a place where people can play board games.
Mancuso was arraigned on Sunday.
A post on Adventure Games' Facebook page on Monday said the business has been sold but will stay open.
