Deadline to Register to Vote in November Election Approaches

The clock is ticking if you want to vote in next month’s general election.

Monday, October 7, is the deadline to register to vote in November’s election.

Voters have until the end of the day to register or make a change in their registration.

For information, contact your county’s voter services office.

The general election is November 5.

Click here to find your voter registration status.