In Your Neighborhood

Posted 5:40 pm, October 6, 2019, by

45th Annual Harvest Festival

Come out to Monroe County, Saturday, October 12, for a day of harvest time fun on the farm. The 45th Annual Harvest Festival, held at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Stroudsburg, begins at 10 a.m. Learn about heritage crafts and traditional skills such as spinning, weaving and basket making. Enjoy folk entertainment, food, pony and wagon rides, plus so much more. The event costs 5 to 10 dollars.

Fall Harvest Artisan Craft Fair

If you’re looking for fall, family fun, head over to Monroe County, Saturday, October 12. The Fall Harvest Artisan Craft Fair, held at Our Lady of Victory R. in Tannersville, begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 4. You’ll only find hand-crafted items at this event. In addition, enjoy delicious homemade food and baked items as well as hand-made quilt and basket raffles. The craft fair will be held in the church hall.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.