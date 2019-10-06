× In Your Neighborhood

45th Annual Harvest Festival

Come out to Monroe County, Saturday, October 12, for a day of harvest time fun on the farm. The 45th Annual Harvest Festival, held at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Stroudsburg, begins at 10 a.m. Learn about heritage crafts and traditional skills such as spinning, weaving and basket making. Enjoy folk entertainment, food, pony and wagon rides, plus so much more. The event costs 5 to 10 dollars.

Fall Harvest Artisan Craft Fair

If you’re looking for fall, family fun, head over to Monroe County, Saturday, October 12. The Fall Harvest Artisan Craft Fair, held at Our Lady of Victory R. in Tannersville, begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 4. You’ll only find hand-crafted items at this event. In addition, enjoy delicious homemade food and baked items as well as hand-made quilt and basket raffles. The craft fair will be held in the church hall.