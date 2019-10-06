Dave Fleetwood Memorial Walk Returns for Sixth Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The sixth annual Dave Fleetwood Memorial Trail Run/Walk was held at West End Regional Park in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County on Sunday.

The 3.1-mile race honors Fleetwood, a township supervisor who was one of three people killed in a shooting at the Ross Township Municipal Building in 2013. Rockne Newell pleaded guilty to the shooting and was sentenced to life in prison.

All proceeds from the walk will fund the Dave Fleetwood Memorial Scholarship given to Pleasant Valley High School graduates.