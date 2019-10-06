Dave Fleetwood Memorial Walk Returns for Sixth Year

Posted 6:36 pm, October 6, 2019, by

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The sixth annual Dave Fleetwood Memorial Trail Run/Walk was held at West End Regional Park in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County on Sunday.

The 3.1-mile race honors Fleetwood, a township supervisor who was one of three people killed in a shooting at the Ross Township Municipal Building in 2013. Rockne Newell pleaded guilty to the shooting and was sentenced to life in prison.

All proceeds from the walk will fund the Dave Fleetwood Memorial Scholarship given to Pleasant Valley High School graduates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.