Celebrating Woman’s 105th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Family and friends gathered for a party near Clarks Summit to wish a woman a very happy 105th birthday.

Rose DePietro's birthday isn't until Tuesday, but the celebration was held Sunday with cake and presents.

Family members say Rose is one of a kind.

"Aunt Rose was everything to me. She was my friend. She was my surrogate mother, and she was my mentor," said Georgia Rossi, her niece. "Mostly she gave me wise words of advice and I will never ever forget her for that."

Happy birthday, Rose, from everyone here at WNEP!