Celebrating Woman’s 105th Birthday

Posted 6:37 pm, October 6, 2019, by

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Family and friends gathered for a party near Clarks Summit to wish a woman a very happy 105th birthday.

Rose DePietro's birthday isn't until Tuesday, but the celebration was held Sunday with cake and presents.

Family members say Rose is one of a kind.

"Aunt Rose was everything to me. She was my friend. She was my surrogate mother, and she was my mentor," said Georgia Rossi, her niece. "Mostly she gave me wise words of advice and I will never ever forget her for that."

Happy birthday, Rose, from everyone here at WNEP!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.