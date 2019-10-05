Sports Betting Available at Mohegan Sun Pocono

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are now two places in northeastern and central Pennsylvania where you can legally place sports bets.

Since the Supreme Court's decision last year to make sports betting legal in Pennsylvania, the industry has taken off, and now, there's a second location in northeastern Pennsylvania where you can legally wager on sports.

Unibet Sportsbook at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township is the final product of a $1.2 million investment by the casino and the Kindred Group to bring a sportsbook to Luzerne County and buy into an industry that is currently skyrocketing.

"I think this is a beautiful location," said Manuel Stan, vice president of Kindred Group. "We chose Mohegan Sun based on what it brings to the Pennsylvania customers. We're very confident this is going to be a good space and the local people will be very happy."

The sportsbook is more than 1,100 square feet. It features a 28-foot-wide high definition video wall that can show up to 16 games at a time. In August alone, bettors in Pennsylvania wagered $109 million on regulated sportsbooks, according to the Gaming Control Board.

"In my opinion, it's going to proliferate everywhere. I think eventually most states will have it. It's a revenue producer for all states. Online gaming is going to be great, and I think it's going to become second nature," said Tony Carlucci, president of Mohegan Sun Pocono.

"It's a recreational thing, and the more people who understand, the better off they're going to be. You're not going to get rich betting on sports, but it's fun if you keep it sensible," said Dominic Dagostino of Wilkes-Barre.

Former Penn State All-American linebacker and NFL Pro Bowler LaVar Arrington was on hand for the ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening. He's intrigued with where the industry is going

"I'm not an investor, but I'm a supporter. The people of Unibet are amazing, and obviously, it being in Pennsylvania and my stomping grounds, I was excited to get the call and come be a part of it," Arrington said.

Officials add that mobile sports betting will soon be available through the Unibet sports app.