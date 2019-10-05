Cinnamon Bun Griddle Cakes by Fork Street Bistro and Bakery

Fork Street Bistro and Bakery in Mount Pocono serves breakfast and lunch items all made from scratch. Jackie stops by to check out their Cinnamon Bun Griddle Cakes! These delicious pancakes are especially perfect for a fall morning.
