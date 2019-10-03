State Trooper Admits to DUI and Child Endangerment
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A guilty plea from a state trooper accused of driving drunk with his two young daughters.
Corporal Eric Porpiglia of Drums admits to DUI and child endangerment. Porpiglia was off-duty back in May when he was pulled over near Hazleton.
Authorities say his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. Two girls, ages 2 and 8, were in the car.
Porpiglia was suspended from the state police back in April.
2 comments
darkhorse6669
Great, now they can give him a very gentle slap on the wrist.
Matt Berns
Did he plead guilty to child endangerment, dui or both? Will he lose his job? Will he enroll in ard?