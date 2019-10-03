Attention Spectrum Subscribers

State Trooper Admits to DUI and Child Endangerment

Posted 8:39 pm, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40PM, October 3, 2019

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A guilty plea from a state trooper accused of driving drunk with his two young daughters.

Corporal Eric Porpiglia of Drums admits to DUI and child endangerment. Porpiglia was off-duty back in May when he was pulled over near Hazleton.

Authorities say his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. Two girls, ages 2 and 8, were in the car.

Porpiglia was suspended from the state police back in April.

