Rainy Start to Covered Bridge Festival

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg has been transformed into an arts and crafts festival. The 37th annual Covered Bridge Festival runs through Sunday.

“This is an amazing event. I come every year, this is probably my 7th year,” Michelle Lytle of Sunbury said.

Hundreds of people came to Knoebels for the first day of the festival. The rain did not stop them from shopping for crafts.

“Oh no, no, we thought it would, but it’s been crazy today,” Holly Barner said.

Barner owns Mother Daughter Primitives, which sells all kinds of crafts.

“Fall items, some Christmas shoppers. I have furniture here, a lot of buyers for the furniture,” Barner said.

There are more than 400 food and craft vendors at the Covered Bridge Festival. It is run by the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau.

“They have everything from crafts to candles to food of all kinds. The people are amazing and I love to come see what’s new and what they have to offer,” Lytle said.

“It’s such a variety of every kind of craft that there is,” Flo miller of Wilkes-Barre said.

The festival includes tours of the area's covered bridges. Select rides at Knoebels are open too. Admission and parking are free. Flo miller of Wilkes-Barre is here for the crafts.

“Not anything in particular, just something that might jump out at me and something different,” Miller said.

Knoebels Amusement Resort is expecting large crowds here on Saturday, so it’s opening up two auxiliary parking lots starting at 8:00 a.m.