Attention Spectrum Subscribers

Police Keep an Eye on Cinemark During Opening Night of “Joker”

Posted 10:58 pm, October 3, 2019, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities in our area and across the country keeping an eye on theatres for opening night of the new “Joker” film.

We found police checking in on things outside Cinemark in Moosic.

“Joker” tells the origin story of Batman’s biggest nemesis and how the mentally unhinged villain rose to power through violence.

The film has some worrying about another mass shooting.

In 2012, a gunman opened fire in a Colorado movie theater during opening night of another film in the Batman Universe – “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The potential threat was on the mind of some moviegoers here at home.

“There’s always a worry I think it doesn’t really matter what movie you’re going to see but other than that it doesn’t seem that special. It happens you can’t really do much about it,” movie goer Nick Campbell said.

Moosic police say there was no threat on opening night at Cinemark.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.