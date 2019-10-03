× Police Keep an Eye on Cinemark During Opening Night of “Joker”

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities in our area and across the country keeping an eye on theatres for opening night of the new “Joker” film.

We found police checking in on things outside Cinemark in Moosic.

“Joker” tells the origin story of Batman’s biggest nemesis and how the mentally unhinged villain rose to power through violence.

The film has some worrying about another mass shooting.

In 2012, a gunman opened fire in a Colorado movie theater during opening night of another film in the Batman Universe – “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The potential threat was on the mind of some moviegoers here at home.

“There’s always a worry I think it doesn’t really matter what movie you’re going to see but other than that it doesn’t seem that special. It happens you can’t really do much about it,” movie goer Nick Campbell said.

Moosic police say there was no threat on opening night at Cinemark.