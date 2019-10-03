× New Home, More Jobs for Schuylkill County Company

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A manufacturing company in Schuylkill County that’s gone green is growing, and now, new jobs will be coming to the area.

It may have been a cold and dreary day in Frackville, but that did not dampen the spirits of nearly 200 people at Clearly Clean.

“We have a company expanding in an environmentally friendly way, creating a product that is very competitive and yet is going to really help the environment,” said Robert Carl of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce.

During a time where the cleanliness of the environment is at the forefront of a lot of conversations for many around the world, Clearly Clean specializes in making 100 percent recyclable food trays. Now, the company is expanding, opening a new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

“Clearly Clean is this idea that we are clearly the clean solution for the environment, so we’re seeing polystyrene products transitioning out of the marketplace because it’s been identified as a negative impact on the environment and we’re here trying to create the best solutions we can for the packaging industry,” said Alexander Eitland, Clearly Clean.

The opening of this new plant will bring more than 100 new jobs to Schuylkill County, with opportunities for more growth in the future.

“We’re a growing company. We have a lot of opportunity in front of us. As we move into this new facility and get it started, it’s great for the local economy and great for our employees and hopefully, we can add a lot more jobs,” said Jeff Maguire, Clearly Clean.

You can apply for a position at Clearly Clean here.

