Resentencing Hearing for Man Convicted of Murder in 1995

Posted 12:14 pm, October 2, 2019, by

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A man who was a teenager when he was sent to prison for life in Northumberland County is being resentenced for his crime.

Newswatch 16 was there as Norman Gundrun was led into court Wednesday morning in Sunbury.

Gundrun was 17 years old in 1995 when he was convicted of stabbing a friend to death in Milton two years earlier.

He was sentenced as an adult to life in prison.

Now, at age 42, Gundrun is being resentenced under a Post-conviction Relief Act appeal which allows those who committed murders as teenagers a chance to seek parole or a new sentence.

The hearing is expected to continue Thursday in Northumberland County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.