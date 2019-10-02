Resentencing Hearing for Man Convicted of Murder in 1995

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A man who was a teenager when he was sent to prison for life in Northumberland County is being resentenced for his crime.

Newswatch 16 was there as Norman Gundrun was led into court Wednesday morning in Sunbury.

Convicted murderer Norman Gundrum Jr arrives at his hearing to be resentenced for 1993 murder. Says he wants justice for the victim. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/EePAdClVhq — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) October 2, 2019

Gundrun was 17 years old in 1995 when he was convicted of stabbing a friend to death in Milton two years earlier.

He was sentenced as an adult to life in prison.

Now, at age 42, Gundrun is being resentenced under a Post-conviction Relief Act appeal which allows those who committed murders as teenagers a chance to seek parole or a new sentence.

The hearing is expected to continue Thursday in Northumberland County.