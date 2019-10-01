× Where’s The Beef? New Study Finds Red Meat Not Bad

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For years, doctors, scientists, and dieticians have told us: eat less red meat; it is much better for your health.

Now comes a major study and new findings from international researchers who say there is no significant evidence to support that.

“I don’t have a problem with that. That’s a good study!” laughed Ralph Kirsch of Jackson Township.

At Bingham’s Restaurant in Susquehanna County, diners and workers alike seemed happy with the news.

“It all depends on your makeup if it affects you or not. I was raised on a farm. I had red meat all the time and I seem to be pretty healthy. At least, I think I am,” laughed Barbara Komar of Thompson.

Researchers found that if there are benefits to cutting back on meat, they are insignificant and they said there is little evidence red meat is linked to cancer, heart disease, or diabetes.

The study’s findings are being published in the journal The Annals of Internal Medicine.

Waitresses at Bingham’s said customers eat a lot of meat.

“Oh, all the time, bacon, ham, all the time. Turkey clubs, ham clubs, roast beef clubs, a lot of cold meat,” said Mary Tarbox of Susquehanna.

There has been a backlash to this study.

Some scientists call it controversial and assert the findings are seriously flawed.

“I don’t think it makes sense to me. I think it’s, a balanced diet is probably better, but I know a lot of people on keto and it’s working for them,” said Melissa Heller of Brooklyn Township.

Researchers said it is still important for people to eat healthy and balanced diets to prevent chronic diseases.