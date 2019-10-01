School Bus Involved in Crash in Nanticoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A school bus carrying students was involved in a crash in Nanticoke Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the school bus and Jeep were both taken to the hospital.

Nanticoke police say it appears the Jeep was speeding before it crashed into the bus.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., the bus driver was pulling over on Garfield Street to drop off elementary school children. Then, the Jeep crashed into the front of the bus.

Police say there were 19 elementary school students on board at the time. None of them was hurt.

People who live nearby say speeding is a serious problem on this tight residential road where the speed limit is only 15 mph.

"All I heard was a loud screech. We can't even walk on the sidewalk. That's how dangerous this road is," said Heidi Winters.

The injuries to the drivers do not appear life-threatening.

An accident reconstruction team responded to try to determine what happened.