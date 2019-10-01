Attention Spectrum Subscribers

School Bus Involved in Crash in Nanticoke

Posted 5:06 pm, October 1, 2019, by

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A school bus carrying students was involved in a crash in Nanticoke Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the school bus and Jeep were both taken to the hospital.

Nanticoke police say it appears the Jeep was speeding before it crashed into the bus.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., the bus driver was pulling over on Garfield Street to drop off elementary school children. Then, the Jeep crashed into the front of the bus.

Police say there were 19 elementary school students on board at the time. None of them was hurt.

People who live nearby say speeding is a serious problem on this tight residential road where the speed limit is only 15 mph.

"All I heard was a loud screech. We can't even walk on the sidewalk. That's how dangerous this road is," said Heidi Winters.

The injuries to the drivers do not appear life-threatening.

An accident reconstruction team responded to try to determine what happened.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.