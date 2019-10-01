× Real ID Goes into Effect in One Year

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In exactly one year, if you’re planning a trip to Disney or are finally taking that trip out west, you’re going to want to make sure you have a Pennsylvania Real ID.

“I guess maybe it’s a security thing and it’s probably helpful to make sure you know who is who when they are traveling. I think it’s a good thing for the country, too,” said Diane Rogell, Stroudsburg.

The new licenses meet federal anti-terrorism standards.

On October 1, 2020, you’ll need a Real ID or a passport to get into most federal and military buildings or to fly domestically.

At AAA near Stroudsburg, managers say they have been getting a lot of questions on what type of documents people need to bring to the DMV in order to get a Real ID.

“Your driver’s license, your Social Security card, birth certificate, or passport. If you have a passport already to get a Real ID, it makes it much easier when you go to the center to get it, and two proofs of residency,” said Marsha Carrescia, AAA manager of member services.

Do you think you will need a REAL ID? Gather your documents and visit your local PennDOT Driver License Center. Visit https://t.co/YpxgyHHfVh and click on “Document Check” to make sure you have everything you need. #REALID pic.twitter.com/cxSwKKDrML — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) June 3, 2019

One big issue can be for married women. If your name is now different than your birth certificate, you need a legal documentation of the name change, including a certified marriage certificate.

Another question a lot of people are asking is after they get the Real ID, is that enough to travel outside of the country? The answer to that is no, you still need a passport to get outside of the United States.

If you don’t plan on going into government buildings or traveling by plane, you can still go on with a regular driver’s license.

The Real ID costs $30.

For more information on the Real ID, check out the Department of Motor Vehicle’s website.