New Career Exploration & Discovery Conference for High School Students Coming to Johnson College

Posted 2:36 am, October 1, 2019, by

A new event for grades 9 through 12 and their parents is coming to Johnson College in Scranton.

It’s called FUTURES.

The free event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FUTURES offers high schoolers in Lackawanna County and surrounding communities a chance to explore various careers.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to sign up!

Organizers say the goal of the event is to “provide a comprehensive career exploration and discovery opportunity for high school students in one place, in one day.”

Participants will learn about career opportunities and challenges, occupational and wage trends, desired skills and training, educational pathways and more

Sessions include:

  • Media/Marketing
  • Law Enforcement
  • Financial Services
  • Business/Entrepreneurship
  • Logistics/Transportation
  • Manufacturing
  • STEM
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Nonprofits
  • Human Services/Social Services
  • Hospitality
  • Culinary
  • Healthcare
  • Nursing
  • Skilled Trades
  • Financial Aid for College
  • Career Services
  • Student Support Services

The event is spearheaded by Educational Opportunity Centers, Inc. (EOC) and Johnson College.

